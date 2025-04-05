Montpellier vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Montpellier and Le Havre will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 28 clash on Sunday (April 6th). The game will be played at Stade de la Mosson.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Auxerre. Florian Aye stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with eight minutes left on the clock.
Le Havre, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Nantes. Abdoulaye Toure scored a first-half brace from the spot, with his goals coming either side of Saidou Sow's 23rd-minute strike. Nigeria international Moses Simon equalized three minutes into the second half but Timothee Pembele scored the match-winner in the 88th minute.
The win saw Les Ciel et Marine climb to 16th spot in the standings, having accrued 24 points from 27 games. Montepellier are bottom of the table on 15 points.
Montpellier vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Montpellier have 17 wins from the last 43 head-to-head games. Le Havre were victorious 10 times, while 16 games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Le Havre claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Le Havre's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games producing three goals or more.
- Montpellier have lost their last eight league games, failing to find the back of the net on seven occasions.
- Le Havre scored 10 goals in March - only runaway leaders PSG, with 17, scored more.
Montpellier vs Le Havre Prediction
Montpellier are 11 points from safety and are almost guaranteed to be relegated come the end of the season. Their dismal campaign has seen them score just 21 goals all season, although they are unbeaten in 18 head-to-head games they have hosted (11 wins) against Le Havre - the most they have managed against any side without defeat.
Le Havre occupy the relegation playoff spot, one point above 17th-placed Saint-Etienne and two points behind 16th-placed Reims. Didier Digard's side was impressive in March, losing just one game last month. Furthermore, they have scored in each of their last eight league games - their longest scoring streak since the 1994-95 season.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Le Havre
Montpellier vs Le Havre Betting Tips
Tip 1- Le Havre to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals