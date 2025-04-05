Montpellier vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Montpellier and Le Havre will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 28 clash on Sunday (April 6th). The game will be played at Stade de la Mosson.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Auxerre. Florian Aye stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with eight minutes left on the clock.

Le Havre, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Nantes. Abdoulaye Toure scored a first-half brace from the spot, with his goals coming either side of Saidou Sow's 23rd-minute strike. Nigeria international Moses Simon equalized three minutes into the second half but Timothee Pembele scored the match-winner in the 88th minute.

Ad

Trending

The win saw Les Ciel et Marine climb to 16th spot in the standings, having accrued 24 points from 27 games. Montepellier are bottom of the table on 15 points.

Montpellier vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier have 17 wins from the last 43 head-to-head games. Le Havre were victorious 10 times, while 16 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Le Havre claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Le Havre's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games producing three goals or more.

Montpellier have lost their last eight league games, failing to find the back of the net on seven occasions.

Le Havre scored 10 goals in March - only runaway leaders PSG, with 17, scored more.

Ad

Montpellier vs Le Havre Prediction

Montpellier are 11 points from safety and are almost guaranteed to be relegated come the end of the season. Their dismal campaign has seen them score just 21 goals all season, although they are unbeaten in 18 head-to-head games they have hosted (11 wins) against Le Havre - the most they have managed against any side without defeat.

Le Havre occupy the relegation playoff spot, one point above 17th-placed Saint-Etienne and two points behind 16th-placed Reims. Didier Digard's side was impressive in March, losing just one game last month. Furthermore, they have scored in each of their last eight league games - their longest scoring streak since the 1994-95 season.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Le Havre

Montpellier vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1- Le Havre to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More