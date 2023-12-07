Montpellier vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Montpellier will welcome Lens to the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings. They lost 2-0 to Monaco last week and defender Boubakar Kouyaté was sent off in the 69th minute. He has been handed a three-game suspension following that red card by the LFP Disciplinary Commission.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine league outings and made it three wins on the trot last week. Wesley Said's first-half goal and Przemysław Frankowski's second-half brace helped them register a 3-2 home win over Lyon.

The visitors are in sixth place in the league table with 22 points to their name. The hosts' winless run has seen them drop to 13th place in the standings with 13 points from these games.

Montpellier vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 58 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 28 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their northern rivals 19 times and 11 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, recording two wins. They registered a home win last season and the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Montpellier have just one win in their seven home games in Ligue 1 this season. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five home games, scoring five times while conceding four goals in that period.

Lens are unbeaten in their last four away games in Ligue 1, keeping clean sheets in these games while failing to score twice in that period.

Montpellier have scored at least once in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, who have failed to score twice in that period.

Montpellier vs Lens Prediction

La Paillade have seen a drop in form recently, as they are winless in their last five league outings, conceding nine goals while scoring just twice. They have just one win in their last nine Ligue 1 home games and might struggle here.

Theo Sainte-Luce, Leo Leroy, Arnaud Nordin, and Issiaga Sylla remain sidelined through injuries but Jordan Ferri might start from the bench. Tanguy Coulibaly joined the club on Wednesday but is not fully fit at the moment, and Boubakar Kouyaté is suspended.

Les Sang et Or have lost just twice in their last 14 games across all competitions, with both defeats coming in the UEFA Champions League. In Ligue 1, they are unbeaten in their last nine games, keeping six clean sheets.

Franck Haise remains without long-term absentees Jimmy Cabot and Oscar Cortes. Deiver Machado picked up a thigh injury and is set to be sidelined for the next few weeks. In-form striker Florian Sotoca was red-carded in their previous outing and will serve a suspension.

Considering Montpellier's struggles in recent home games and the visitors' away form in the league, we back Lens to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Lens

Montpellier vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Téji Savanier to score or assist any time - Yes