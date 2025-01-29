Montpellier vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2025

Montpellier will welcome Lens to the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts have just four wins in 19 league games this season and are in 17th place in the league table. Les Sang et Or have fared much better and are in seventh place in the standings with 30 points.

La Paillade have seen an upturn in form, recording two consecutive wins. They met Toulouse in their previous league outing and registered a comeback 2-1 away win. Modibo Sagnan equalized in the 62nd minute and Othmane Maamma scored the match-winner in the 83rd minute, with Teji Savanier providing the assist.

The visitors registered their second win of the year last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Angers. Przemysław Frankowski scored the match's only goal in the 49th minute, with Facundo Medina providing his first assist of the season.

Trending

Montpellier vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 63 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 30 wins. La Paillade are not far behind with 20 wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 44 goals in 19 games.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with four clean sheets for the visitors.

Montpellier have lost just one of their last five Ligue 1 home games while recording two wins.

Lens are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors have lost one of their last eight away games, with four ending in draws.

The visitors have conceded 18 goals in 19 games, with only league leaders Paris Saint-Germain conceding fewer goals (17).

Montpellier vs Lens Prediction

La Paillade have registered two back-to-back 2-1 wins, after enduring a seven-game winless run across all competitions. They have won just one of their last eight meetings against the visitors, failing to score in four, and will look to improve upon that record.

Jordan Ferri will serve a suspension here and is a key absentee. Axel Guéguin, Christopher Jullien, Junior Ndiaye, Lucas Minarelli, Nikola Maksimovic, and Yanis Issoufou are sidelined with injuries while Issiaga Sylla is a doubt.

Les Sang et Or have won two of their last six games across all competitions while suffering three losses. They have a good recent record in their travels in Ligue 1, suffering one loss in their previous 10 away games. They have scored two goals each in five of their last six away games.

Rémy Labeau-Lascary and Martin Satriano are long-term absentees while Jhoanner Chavez, Kevin Danso, Denis Petric, and Florian Sotoca are also unlikely to start here.

Both teams have some absentees for this match, which is likely to impact their performance here. Considering their recent history and goalscoring form, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-2 Lens

Montpellier vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback