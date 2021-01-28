Montpellier vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier welcome Lens to the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 action this Saturday.

Lens suffered a shock defeat at home to Nice last weekend. The defeat meant that they missed the chance to move ahead of struggling Marseille into sixth in the table.

Meanwhile, Montpellier were at the receiving end of a PSG masterclass. Montpellier were reduced to 10 men inside the first 20 minutes and eventually capitulated to a 4-0 loss.

It was the club's third defeat in four matches, and saw them slip outside the top half of the table.

Montpellier vs Lens Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters against each other, the teams have picked up two wins each, with one game ending in a draw.

The last time they met each other was back in December last year, with Montpellier edging Lens 3-2.

Lens' loss to Nice meant the club had won just once in their last five games.

For Montpellier, the story is more disappointing. Der Zakarian's men are winless in their last seven Ligue 1 outings. Interestingly, their last win came against Lens on the 16 December.

Montpellier form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Lens form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Montpellier vs Lens Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin will serve his suspension following the red card he received against PSG. Apart from that, Der Zakarian's men have no other injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jonas Omlin

Lens

Franks Haise's players have no injury concerns ahead of their trip to La Mosson. They are expected to have a fully-fit squad available against Montpellier.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Lens Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (5-3-2): Dimitri Bertaud , Junior Sambia, Daniel Congre, Pedro Mendes, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic, Damien Le Tallec, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Montpellier vs Lens Prediction

Montpellier will hope that this is the game where they finally snap their seven-match winless run.

Lens' current form is not that promising either. However, they will draw solace from the fact that Marseille also dropped points last weekend and are just a point ahead of them. A win for Lens would put back in contention for a Europa League spot.

We expect Lens to snatch a narrow victory at Stade de la Mosson.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Lens