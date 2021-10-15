Montpellier vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Montpellier take on Lens in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier currently sit in 13th place in Ligue 1, while Lens have been the competition’s surprise outfit and are up in second.

Can Lens’ strong start to the season continue, or will Montpellier return from the international break with a win?

Montpellier vs Lens Head-to-Head

Montpellier have had an up-and-down start to their 2021-22 campaign, evidenced by their current position in 13th place.

Only two sides have scored more goals than Montpellier, who have hit 16 thus far. However, they’ve conceded the same amount too, giving them one of the league’s leaker defenses.

More worryingly, they haven’t won since 12 September and have only collected three points from the four games that have followed.

Meanwhile, Lens have enjoyed an incredible start to their second consecutive Ligue 1 season.

Franck Haise’s side have suffered just one loss in their first nine games and currently sit in second, behind only league leaders Paris St. Germain.

Their last two games saw them defeat Marseille and Reims in strong fashion, and impressively, 10 different players have scored goals for them thus far.

Last season saw these sides split results. Lens ran out 1-2 winners at the Stade de la Mosson, while Montpellier defeated them 2-3 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Montpellier form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Lens form guide: W-W-L-W-W

MHSC @MontpellierHSC 🗨️ Olivier Dall'Oglio " @RCLens m'ont surpris la saison dernière et il continuent, je les trouve encore plus solides, c'est vraiment une très belle équipe, leur classement ne m'étonne pas, ça ne va pas être simple de les contrarier mais on va tout faire pour" #MHSCRCL 🎙️ 🗨️ Olivier Dall'Oglio "@RCLens m'ont surpris la saison dernière et il continuent, je les trouve encore plus solides, c'est vraiment une très belle équipe, leur classement ne m'étonne pas, ça ne va pas être simple de les contrarier mais on va tout faire pour"#MHSCRCL 🎙️ https://t.co/vSI6XIQo2G

Montpellier vs Lens Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier have a number of injuries to deal with leading into this game, with four players looking set to miss out.

Injured: Matheus Thuler, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens

Lens have two players suspended for this game, while Corentin Jean will miss out through injury.

Injured: Corentin Jean

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Facundo Medina, Jean-Louis Leca

Montpellier vs Lens Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Arnaud Souquet, Maxime Esteve, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Massadio Haidara, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Montpellier vs Lens Prediction

Montpellier definitely have the attacking talent to cause Lens problems in this game, but their issue is going to be at the other end of the pitch.

Also Read

Based on what we’ve seen so far this season, it’s almost impossible to imagine the visitors not scoring here. Another victory for Lens seems a likely outcome.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-3 Lens

Edited by Peter P