Montpellier vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Montpellier play host to Lille at the Stade de la Mosson in a Ligue 1 game this Sunday.

Both of these sides recorded wins in the Coupe de France, but in Ligue 1, it’s fair to say that Lille have fared much better than their hosts this weekend.

Can Montpellier turn things around with a win, or will Lille come out on top?

Montpellier vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier’s recent record against Lille will not give much comfort to their fans. They have fallen to defeat in five of their last six games against their visitors this weekend, and have not beaten them since November 2017.

Montpellier’s recent league form has not been good at all, either. They have recorded just one victory – 0-1 win over Metz – since the first weekend of November, and have taken just seven points from their last nine matches.

Lille, in contrast, have only suffered one defeat in their last 12 games. Along the way they have won six matches, and most recently defeated Lorient 3-0.

Depending on other results, a win in this game could push Lille up to third place in the table. With just 14 goals conceded all season, they boast Ligue 1’s second-tightest defence overall.

Despite their struggles with form this season, Montpellier do boast one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous forwards in Akor Adams. The Nigerian has scored seven goals in 18 league games this season, and netted a brace in the Coupe de France this week.

Montpellier vs Lille Prediction

Despite having a number of players ruled out with injury, the overall feeling from Lille will probably be that this is their game to lose.

The visitors are in much better form than Montpellier, have a better defense, and are equally adept at scoring goals, too.

Montpellier’s Coupe de France win on Wednesday will have helped their confidence coming into this one, but Lille are one of the better sides in Ligue 1, and it’s likely that an away win will be the outcome here.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Lille

Montpellier vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Despite a leaky defense, Montpellier are capable of finding the net here as they are decent in attack).

Tip 3: Akor Adams to score for Montpellier – Yes (Adams scored twice on Wednesday and looks to be back in form).