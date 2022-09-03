Montpellier vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2022

Sunday sees Montpellier play host to Lille in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier are currently riding high in fifth place in the table and have started the season strongly with three wins in their first five games, including a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Ajaccio this past Wednesday.

Lille, meanwhile, have found things a little harder going, as they’ve picked up seven points from a possible 15 thus far, meaning they’re currently in eighth place.

With the visitors having lost a number of players who helped them to an unlikely Ligue 1 title victory in 2020-21, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them struggle for traction somewhat this season, particularly as they haven’t spent a great deal of money on replacements.

Montpellier vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 goals scored already, Montpellier have been deadly in attack thus far. In fact, only Paris St-Germain have scored more than them.

Montpellier’s 0-7 win over Brest on August 21 is the biggest victory by any Ligue 1 side thus far in the 2022-23 campaign.

Montpellier have failed to beat Lille in all six of their most recent meetings, falling twice to Les Dogues last season.

Striker Mohamed Bayo, who joined Lille for €14m after scoring 14 goals for Clermont last season, has yet to find the back of the net for his new team.

Montpellier are expected to be without a total of eight players for this game due to injuries and suspensions.

Montpellier vs Lille Prediction

Montpellier might be a little worried about this fixture given that they will be without a number of key players, including goalkeeper Jonas Omlin and playmaker Teji Savanier, both of whom are suspended.

However, they’ve been in awesome form in front of goal in recent weeks, and are still riding high from their thumping of Brest, while Lille have been much more shaky after losing a number of key players.

We expect goals in this one, and the likely outcome is a home victory.

Prediction: Montpellier 3-1 Lille

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Montpellier vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Montpellier win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – YES (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Lille’s last nine games, while Montpellier are free-scoring right now)

Tip 3: Elye Wahi to score for Montpellier – YES (Wahi has three goals in his last two games)

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P