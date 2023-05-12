Montpellier vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023

Montpellier face off with Lorient at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 on Sunday (May 14).

The hosts are coming off a wild 5-4 loss to Lyon after winning seven of their previous 11 games. Montpellier are 12th in the standings with little to play for. Lorient are three spots above them, and after a run of patchy form, they seem to be finding their best again.

Their last two games have ended in wins, including a stunning 3-1 victory over champions-elect Paris Saint-Germain on April 30.

Montpellier vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier’s overall record against Lorient is excellent. They have won five of their last six meetings, with the other ending in a draw. Most recently, they beat Lorient 2-0 in December.

Despite sitting in a relatively lowly 12th place, only six teams have outscored Montpellier, who have 56 goals. Unfortunately, with 57 conceded, only the bottom three can boast a leakier defence than Michel der Zakarian’s side.

Despite scoring a solid number of goals – 48 – two of Lorient’s top three scorers, Terem Moffi and Dango Outtara, were among the departees in January.

Only six players have scored more goals than Montpellier’s 20-year old forward Elye Wahi, who has 17 goals. Four of those goals came in last weekend’s wild 5-4 loss to Lyon.

Lorient are Ligue 1’s best-disciplined side, as they have been shown just 32 yellow cards this season. Montpellier, meanwhile, have seen Teji Savanier sent off thrice.

Montpellier vs Lorient Prediction

With little for either side to play for, this game is likely to see plenty of excitement. Neither side has a truly great defence, but both can certainly score plenty of goals.

However, while Lorient’s form has been slightly better than Montpellier’s recently, the hosts have an irresistible attack and have scored nine goals in their last three games. Their attack should give them a slight edge, so the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Montpellier 3-2 Lorient

Montpellier vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (six of Montpellier’s last ten games have seen more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3: Elye Wahi to score for Montpellier – Yes (Wahi has scored eight goals in his last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes