Montpellier vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this Wednesday, with Montpellier facing off against Lorient at the Stade de la Mosson.

A recent resurgence has seen Montpellier move to eighth, and they could climb higher with a win here. Meanwhile, Lorient are desperate for points in 17th place.

Lorient will aim to upset their hosts and pull away from danger, while Montpellier will hope to continue their strong run with a win.

Montpellier vs Lorient Head-to-Head

After winning three games in a row, Montpellier were brought back to earth on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Reims.

However, Michel de Zarkarian’s side are clearly one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous when they’re on form. Their total of 43 goals scored is only bettered by the current top four.

Impressively, they haven’t lost a match since 30 January. A win over Lorient could move them as high as fifth if other results were to go their way.

Meanwhile, Lorient have climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to a solid run that’s seen them lose just two of their last eight games.

This weekend they defeated Saint-Etienne thanks to a brace from Armand Lauriente. If they can achieve a positive result here, they could give themselves some vital breathing room at the bottom.

However, the fact that they’ve conceded 51 goals is still a worry. Since the start of 2021, they’ve only kept a single clean sheet.

The last time these sides met was in November, with Montpellier claiming a 0-1 victory. In fact, you’ve got to go all the way back to 2015 to find the last time Lorient defeated them.

Montpellier form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Lorient form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Montpellier vs Lorient Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier may be able to welcome top scorer Andy Delort back for this game, although his participation from the start is in doubt. Goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud is likely to miss out with a shoulder problem.

Injured: Dimitry Bertaud

Doubtful: Andy Delort

Suspended: None

Lorient

Lorient have a number of injuries to deal with leading into this game, with a total of seven players likely to miss out.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Loris Mouyokolo

Doubtful: Jonathan Delaplace, Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Lorient Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Gaetan Laborde, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi

Lorient predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer, Houboulang Mendes, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevoh Chalobah, Vincent Le Goff, Yoane Wissa, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi

Montpellier vs Lorient Prediction

Lorient have given themselves a genuine chance of survival with their recent form, but this match may prove to be very difficult for them.

Montpellier drew a blank this weekend. However, it was only their fifth of the season and it’s unlikely that the same will happen against one of Ligue 1’s weaker defenses.

Lorient will make a good go of it, but a Montpellier victory is likely here.

Prediction: Montpellier 3-1 Lorient