Montpellier vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2nd 2023

Montpellier will welcome third-placed Marseille at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 action on Monday.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three league outings and resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 2-0 away win over Lorient. Téji Tedy Savanier opened the scoring in the third minute while Elye Wahi doubled the lead in the 22nd minute.

Marseille have won their last three league games and in their previous outing, recorded their biggest win of the league campaign as they defeated Toulouse 6-1 at home. Valentin Rongier, Sead Kolasinac, Dimitri Payet, Cengiz Under, and Nuno Tavares were on the scoresheet and one was credited as Rasmus Nicolaisen's own goal.

Montpellier vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 75 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1933 in the erstwhile Division 1. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their western rivals and have recorded 36 wins.

The hosts have 18 wins to their name while as many as 21 games have ended in draws.

Marseille are undefeated in their last seven meetings against the hosts and secured a league double in Ligue 1 last season, recording a 3-2 win at Monday's venue in August last year.

15 of Montpellier's 18 wins against the visitors have come at home, with their last win coming in Ligue 1 in 2018.

Montpellier are winless in their last three home games in Ligue 1 while Marseille have suffered just one defeat in their travels in the competitions.

Only last-placed Angers have suffered more defeats (12) than the hosts (9) in Ligue 1 this season.

Marseille have the second-best attacking and defensive records in the competition, scoring 32 goals in 16 games while conceding 14 goals in that period.

Montpellier vs Marseille Prediction

La Paillade are undefeated in their last three league outings and will be looking to maintain that run in this match. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five home games against Marseille and should be able to produce a solid display in this match.

After a bit of a rough patch in their league games between October and November, losing three of their four league games, Les Phocéens have won three games in a row. They have scored 10 goals in that period while conceding four times and are expected to produce a strong performance.

Considering the recent history between the two teams, we are backing the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Marseille

Montpellier vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Téji Savanier to score anytime - Yes

