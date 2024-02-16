Montpellier vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18 2024

Montpellier face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday (February 18).

Both of these sides are mired in a relegation struggle right now. Montpellier are in 15th place but with 19 points, they are just two away from the drop zone. Metz, meanwhile, are down in 17th and will be hoping to gain some ground on their opponents this weekend by defeating them.

So which of these struggling teams will come out on top this weekend?

Montpellier vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Results between these two teams have been very mixed in recent years, with two wins for Montpellier, two for Metz, and two draws. Interestingly, though, Montpellier have not defeated their visitors at the Stade de la Mosson since August 2014.

Montpellier have been on a horrific run of form since the Autumn. After defeating Toulouse on October 29, they have won just once more in the league in a run of twelve games. However, that win did come against Metz.

Metz were able to claim a point against Marseille last weekend in what was a solid showing for them. Worryingly, though, the point was their first since November 26, as the draw ended a run of seven straight defeats.

Metz are one of only two Ligue 1 sides to have scored fewer than 20 goals thus far this season. They have managed 18 thus far, with only bottom side Clermont scoring fewer than them.

Despite Montpellier’s poor form, striker Akor Adams is still joint fifth in Ligue 1’s overall goalscoring table. However, the Nigerian has now not found the net in the league since a brace against Toulouse in October.

Montpellier vs Metz Prediction

Given their poor form and the danger of relegation that hangs over them, both sides will be absolutely desperate for a win here. Whether either team is capable of pulling that off is another thing entirely.

Neither of these sides seem to be truly threatening in front of goal, while both have had their fair share of struggles in defence, too. Montpellier do have the home advantage, but their record at home against Metz hardly offers confidence.

Overall, then, it feels like a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome in this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Metz

Montpellier vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Six of Metz’s last eight games have featured two or fewer goals).

Tip 3: Teji Savanier to be involved in a goal for Montpellier – Yes (Savanier has four goals and four assists to his name this season and is Montpellier’s most dangerous player).