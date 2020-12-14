Montpellier vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

High-flying Montpellier will look to continue their charge for a UEFA Champions League spot with a victory against Metz this Wednesday. With eight wins and 26 points from the opening 14 games in Ligue 1, La Paillade are fifth in the standings and are just three points adrift of league leaders Lille.

They're currently in a good run of form, winning five of the last six league games, with the only anomaly during this stretch being the 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Maroons are winless in the last five games in the French top-flight, dropping down to 13th in the table. They had managed to string together an eight-game unbeaten run from September to November, but it now seems like a distant memory.

Montpellier vs Metz Head-To-Head

In 18 matches between the sides, Metz hold a clear head-to-head advantage, winning nine times compared to Montpellier's four. Their last three meetings, however, have ended in draws, including both games in the 2019-20 season.

Montpellier Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Metz Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D

Montpellier vs Metz Team News

Michel Der Zakarian has a fully fit squad to choose from as Montpellier currently boast a clean bill of health. However, midfielder Teji Savanier is on four yellow cards and runs the risk of suspension for the next game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Metz will continue to be without the injured triumvirate of Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot and Vagner Dias, whereas goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja remains doubtful. On the bright side, captain John Boye returns to the fold after serving his one-game ban.

Injured: Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot and Vagner Dias

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Alexandre Oukidja

Montpellier vs Metz Predicted XI

Montpellier (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Junior Sambia, Daniel Congre, Pedro Mendes, Mihailo Ristic; Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavididi.

Metz (4-2-3-1): Alexandre Oukidja; Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, John Boye, Thomas Delaine; Victorien Angban, Mamadou Fofana; Warren Tchimbembe, Farid Boulaya, Youssef Maziz; Opa Nguette.

Montpellier vs Metz Prediction

Metz's poor run doesn't fully reflect how they've performed this season, but their recent record makes for grim reading. Montpellier will aim to pounce on this, and given their own strong run of form in recent weeks, they should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Metz