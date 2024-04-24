Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024

Montpellier host Nantes at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 action on Friday (April 26).

The hosts have been in good touch recently and are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three games. They won 2-1 at Reims last week, thanks to a first-half goal from Modibo Sagnan and a late winner from substitute Musa Al-Taamari.

Nantes, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in the league recently, with three wins and defeats apiece in their last six games. They fell to a 3-0 home loss to Rennes last week, failing to score for the first time in five games.

Montpellier's good run of form has seen them climb to 12th place in the league table with 36 points from 30 games. Nantes, meanwhile, are 14th with 31 points from 30 games, three more than 16th-placed Le Havre.

Montpellier vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 62 times across competitions, with Nantes leading 25-21.

Their last six meetings have seen three wins apiece for either side.

Nantes have four wins in their last 11 league games, losing seven.

Just three of Montpellier's nine wins in Ligue 1 this term have been recorded at home.

Nantes have won three of their last four meetings with Montpellier, keeping clean sheets, including a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Both teams have nine wins in Ligue 1 this season, while no team in the league has suffered more defeats than Nantes (17).

Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction

Montpellier have enjoyed a good run of form recently, with one loss in seven league games, with that loss coming at home to leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They have scored two goals in six of their last seven league games.

Nantes, meanwhile, have an impressive away record in 2024, suffering one loss in seven games across competitions. They have won four of their last five away Ligue 1 games as well. They have one loss in seven away meetings against Montpellier, recording four wins.

While Nantes have a solid away record this season and a good record at Montpellier, considering the current form of both teams, expect Montpellier to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Nantes

Montpellier vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Teji Savanier to score or assist any time - Yes