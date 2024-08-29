Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Montpellier host Nantes at the Stade de la Mosson in round three of Ligue 1 on Saturday (August 31).

The hosts are coming off a 6-0 hammering at reigning champions PSG. Before that, Michel Der Zakarian’s side had kicked off their league campaign with a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier have gone nine matches without a win across competitions, losing six, since beating Toulouse 2-1 on May 3.

Meanwhile, Antoine Kombouare’s Nantes picked up their first win of the campaign last time out, beating 10-man Auxerre 2-0 at home. Moses Simon and Bahereba Guirassy scored in either half to fire their team to victory. That followed a goalless draw with Toulouse in their Ligue 1 opener at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Nantes are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning three, since a 4-2 friendly loss to Hamburger in April.

Montpellier vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 31 meetings, Nantes lead Montpellier 14-11.

Nantes have won two of their last six away matches in the league, losing once, since March.

Montpellier have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 home games, losing twice, since March.

Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction

Having suffered a humiliating defeat at the home of the holders, Montpellier will head into the weekend looking to restore some pride and secure their first win of the campaign.

However, Nantes head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Nantes

Montpellier vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Montpellier’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six meetings.)

