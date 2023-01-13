Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2023

Montpellier face off against fellow strugglers Nantes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday.

Montpellier are currently in 15th place, just two spots above Ligue 1’s relegation zone, and worryingly, they have not been in good form as of late. Most recently, they were thumped 6-1 by Nice, their worst result of the 2022-23 campaign thus far.

Nantes only sit one place above their opponents this weekend, although their recent form has been much better than their hosts. Although they’ve only collected six points from a possible 12 in their last four games, they have also lost just once since early October. Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Lyon.

Montpellier vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with two victories for each side and two draws making up their last six games. At the Stade de la Mosson, though, Nantes have not won in the league since September 2017.

Montpellier’s terrible loss to Nice actually represented their third in a row across all competitions. They were also defeated by Ligue 2 side Pau in the Coupe de France last weekend in a seriously disappointing result.

Montpellier’s defence has been worryingly leaky this season. They have conceded 37 goals thus far, with only fellow strugglers Auxerre and Angers letting in more. More worryingly, they have conceded two or more goals in eleven of their 18 games thus far.

Nantes have been Ligue 1’s draw specialists this season, with nine of their matches ending with honours even. Five of their last seven games have ended in draws, with two of those games ending 0-0.

Nantes have only scored 18 goals this season, making them the third-lowest scorers in the league. In contrast, Montpellier have scored ten more, giving them a total of 28.

Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction

This could be a difficult game to call. Montpellier have been on an awful run as of late and can’t seem to keep goals out. On the other hand, though, Nantes haven’t been losing, but they are very profligate in front of goal.

Overall, the hosts can’t possibly be as bad as they were against Nice in midweek, and while Nantes are riding a solid unbeaten run, they also don’t look capable of plundering goals against even a weaker defence.

So a draw seems like the most likely result here.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Nantes

Montpellier vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Nantes’ last six Ligue 1 games, as well as the last three meetings between Montpellier and Nantes).

Tip 3: Teji Savanier to score for Montpellier – Yes (Savanier has three goals in his last three Ligue 1 matches, and seven overall this season).

