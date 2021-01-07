Montpellier vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The action continues in France’s Ligue 1 with a full program of games on Saturday. In one fixture, ninth-placed Montpellier play host to struggling Nantes at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier are looking to break a four-match winless streak in this game, while Nantes simply need points to move away from the relegation zone. A run of nine games without a win has them in 17th place, just three points above the drop zone.

So who will come out on top?

Montpellier vs Nantes Head-to-Head

After a fantastic run of five wins in six games between November and December, Montpellier have hit a slump recently. They haven’t won since December 12th, and are coming off two straight losses to Lille and Marseille.

It’s worth noting though that those two sides are two of Ligue 1’s better teams. Montpellier’s attack has continued to fire – they’ve scored 30 goals, more than all but four other Ligue 1 sides during the 2020-21 campaign.

Nantes meanwhile have won just three games all season, the most recent coming over Lorient on November 8th. They’ve struggled in all areas, only managing 18 goals while conceding a total of 30 thus far.

Former French international boss Raymond Domenech’s side did take a point in their last game – a 0-0 draw with Rennes. Before that, though, they were brushed aside 3-0 by league leaders Lyon.

Recent results between these sides have tended to go Nantes’ way. Montpellier have only beaten them once in their last six meetings, a 0-2 victory back in May 2018.

Montpellier form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Nantes form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Montpellier vs Nantes Team News

Montpellier

A mild COVID-19 breakout has hit Montpellier, ruling out midfielder Teji Savanier and forward Stephy Mavididi. Pedro Mendes meanwhile is also a major doubt with a calf injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Mendes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi

Nantes

Winger Anthony Limbombe remains unavailable due to a long-term muscle injury, while Roli Pereira De Sa is also unavailable. Jean Kevin Augustin may play a part after recovering from a minor injury, while Marcus Coco is available again after a one-match suspension.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe, Roli Pereira De Sa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Nantes Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Yun Il-Lok, Andy Delort, Gaetan Laborde

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Mehdi Abeid, Abdoulaye Toure, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani, Kalifa Coulibaly

Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction

This looks like a difficult game for Nantes. They’re on a truly horrible run right now, and can’t seem to keep goals out at all. Montpellier’s defence is actually leakier – they’ve let in 31 goals – but their attack is highly dangerous and it seems unlikely that Nantes will keep them quiet for 90 minutes.

Overall, a home win looks like the most likely outcome here, giving Montpellier a nice bounce-back win.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Nantes