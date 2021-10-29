Montpellier vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Montpellier and Nantes will battle for three points on matchday 10 of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Just four points separate the two sides in the table. The visitors are the better-placed side, with their 17 points from 11 matches putting them in seventh position. Montpellier are six places below in the 13th spot.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Monaco last Sunday. Teji Savanier scored what proved to be a consolation goal from the spot in the 81st minute.

Nantes secured maximum points in a 2-1 victory over Clermont on home turf. Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Montpellier vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Nantes have 11 wins from their last 25 matches against Montpellier. Five previous games ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's hosts have been victorious on nine occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in May when goals from Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort helped Montpellier secure a 2-1 away victory.

The hosts have won just one of their last five league games while Nantes have three wins from their last five league matches.

Montpellier form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Nantes form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Montpellier vs Nantes Team News

Montpellier

Thuler (thigh), Thibault Tamas (ACL) and Pedro Mendes (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries. Junior Sambia was injured in the last match and is a doubt for the game. There are no suspension concerns for manager Olivier Dall'Oglio.

Injuries: Thuler, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: Junior Sambia

Suspension: None

Nantes

Osman Bukari (groin), Quentin Merlin (ankle) and Willem Geubbels (muscle) are all unavailable due to injuries. Ludovic Blas hasn't trained for a couple of weeks due to an issue with his right tibia. He will be assessed before the match to determine whether he will play a part.

Fabio da Silva will miss the game due to accumulated yellow cards while Sebastien Corchia is suspended due to the red card he received against Clermont.

Injuries: Osman Bukari, Quentin Merlin, Willem Geubbels

Doubtful: Ludovic Blas

Suspension: Sébastien Corchia, Fabio da Silva

Montpellier vs Nantes Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin (GK); Nicolas Cozza, Mamadou Sakho, Maxime Esteve, Arnaud Souquet; Joris Chotard, Leo Leroy; Stephy Mavididi, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Valere Germain

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Alban Lafont (GK); Charles Traore, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Moses Simon, Pedro Chirivella, Wylan Cyprien, Roli Perreira de Sa; Samuel Moutoussamy; Randal Kolo Muani

Montpellier vs Nantes Prediction

Games involving Montpellier are usually end-to-end affairs and that trend could continue when they host a high-flying Nantes on Sunday.

The home side have been impressive in front of their fans and they could draw closer to European qualification with a win. However, they will have their work cut out against Nantes and we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a thrilling draw.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-2 Nantes

Edited by Shardul Sant