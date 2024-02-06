Montpellier vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Montpellier will invite Nice to the Stade de la Mosson in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their place in the round of 16 with a comfortable 4-0 away win over Feignies, with all four goals being scored in the second half. Bećir Omeragić opened the scoring in the 58th minute, and Akor Adams bagged a brace.

They are winless in their two Ligue 1 games since. After playing a goalless draw against Lille last month, they lost 2-1 away at Rennes last week.

The visitors made it to the round of 16 with a 3-2 away win over Bordeaux last month thanks to Morgan Sanson's second-half brace. They are unbeaten in their two league outings since. In their previous outing, they played out a goalless draw against Brest on Sunday.

Montpellier vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern French rivals have locked horns 68 times across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a 28-22 lead in wins and 18 games ending in draws.

They met in Ligue 1 earlier this season in November, with that match ending in a goalless draw.

Montpellier are winless in their last six home games in all competitions, with five games ending in draws. They have just one win to their name at home in all competitions this season.

Nice have just one win in their last six away games in all competitions, with that triumph coming in the Coupe de France last month.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Montpellier vs Nice Prediction

La Paillade have seen a drop in form recently and have just one win in their last four games across all competitions, suffering two defeats. They have drawn their last four home games and have scored just three times in their last six home outings.

They are winless in their last three home games against the visitors, failing to score twice, and might struggle here. Akor Adams and Arnaud Nordin are out injured, while Boubakar Kouyaté and Falaye Sacko have recently returned from the 2023 AFCON and are not yet an option for head coach Michel Der Zakarian.

Les Aiglons are unbeaten in their last three games, keeping two clean sheets in a row. They have suffered just three losses in all competitions this season, with all three coming in their travels. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games, and they will look to build on that defensive form.

Sofiane Diop remains sidelined for manager Francesco Farioli after his foot injury was triggered again last month. Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga remain on international duty, so Evann Guessand is expected to start here.

Montpellier have struggled at home this term, with just one win in ten games. Nice should be able to capitalize on Montpellier's poor home form and considering their better recent record in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Nice

Montpellier vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Téji Savanier to score or assist any time - Yes