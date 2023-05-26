Montpellier vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Montpellier play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson this Saturday.

Both of these sides are set to finish in mid-table positions this season. Montpellier are currently in 12th place, while Nice sit three spots above them in ninth.

It’s unlikely that Montpellier will be able to leapfrog this weekend’s opponents even if they beat them here, but they have been on good form, so we could be in for a fun match this weekend.

Montpellier vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off was truly disastrous for Montpellier, as they were hammered by Nice 6-1. However, Montpellier have defeated Nice three times in their last six meetings, and are unbeaten against them at home dating back to 2016.

Despite sitting in the bottom half of the table, Montpellier have scored a total of 60 goals this season, which is more than anyone outside the top seven. They were also involved in the highest-scoring game this season, a 5-4 thriller against Lyon.

Nice have had a disappointing season, and are not in the best form right now, winning just two of their last 11 games dating back to early March. Unlike their opponents this weekend, they have struggled for goals, scoring just 42 thus far.

Montpellier have been good in front of goal, but their defense is not so strong. They have conceded 58 goals, with only the bottom three and 16th-placed Auxerre conceding more.

No Ligue 1 team has received more red cards than Montpellier, who have had nine players sent off this season. Captain Teji Savanier, in fact, has been sent off three times.

Montpellier vs Nice Prediction

This is a tricky game to call. On paper, Nice perhaps have the better side, but there’s no doubt that Montpellier have been in far better form recently, particularly in front of goal.

Given that Nice have struggled to score in recent weeks, delivering just four goals in their past seven matches, they’ll almost need to be defensively perfect to take anything from this game.

That feels doubtful with Montpellier’s forwards in rich form, so a home win is our prediction.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Nice

Montpellier vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win.

Tip 2: Montpellier to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Montpellier have scored more than 1.5 goals in five of their last eleven games).

Tip 3: Elye Wahi to be involved in a goal for Montpellier – Yes (Wahi has had 13 goal involvements in his last ten games).

