Montpellier vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Montpellier play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier are currently in 11th place in the table, while Nice have now risen up to second place behind leaders Paris St. Germain.

Can the inconsistent hosts pull off a win here, or will Nice’s good form continue?

Montpellier vs Nice Head-to-Head

Arguably Ligue 1’s most inconsistent side overall, Montpellier have seen a number of ups and downs during the current season, their first under new boss Olivier Dall’Oglio.

December saw them put together a winning run of four matches, which was enough to take them up to fifth place in the table for a time. However, 2022 has not been so kind to them.

Since the turn of the year, Montpellier have won just two of their eight games, most recently winning on February 20 against Lorient. Since then, they’ve suffered a pair of bad losses, letting in a total of six goals in defeats to Rennes and Nantes.

Nice, meanwhile, have been flying high under title-winning boss Christophe Galtier ever since the 2021-22 campaign began. After a slight slip during the autumn months, they’ve very much picked up their form recently.

From December 12 to January 23 they won five straight games, and while two losses stalled their momentum somewhat, they have now seemingly regained it.

Last weekend saw them defeat champions elect Paris St. Germain in probably their biggest win of the season thus far, with striker Andy Delort scoring a late winner.

The most recent game between these sides saw Montpellier run out 0-1 winners, and overall, they have won four of their last six meetings with Nice.

Montpellier form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Nice form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Montpellier vs Nice Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier will be without four first-team players for this game, including the influential duo of Mamadou Sakho and Stephy Mavididi.

Injured: Thibault Tamas

Doubtful: Mamadou Sakho, Stephy Mavididi, Pedro Mendes

Suspended: None

Nice

Youcef Atal and Jordan Amavi are the only injury concerns for Nice leading into this game.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Youcef Atal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Nice Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Arnaud Souquet, Nicolas Cozza, Maxime Esteve, Ambroise Oyongo, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Junior Sambia, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet, Sepe Elye Wahi

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Flavius Daniliuc, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Justin Kluivert, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Montpellier vs Nice Prediction

With Montpellier being such an inconsistent side, anything could happen in this game. On their day, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side are capable of beating anyone.

However, Nice are in excellent form at the minute and should have plenty of momentum coming off their win over PSG. More to the point, Christophe Galtier’s side are well-drilled and will be difficult to break down.

All signs point to an away win here.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Nice

