Montpellier vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023 

Montpellier will host Olympique Marseille at the Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had a difficult first half to their Ligue 1 campaign but remain hopeful of survival. They returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Metz, with Maxime Esteve heading home the sole goal of the game just nine minutes after kick-off.

Montpellier sit 12th in the league table with 17 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Wednesday.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid run of results in the league at the moment and are now pushing for the Champions League spots. They beat Clermont Foot 2-1 in their last game, with Michael Murillo and Amine Harit getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents halved the deficit in the second.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with 26 points from 16 games and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the league this week.

Montpellier vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Montpellier and Marseille. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 35 times.

There have been 25 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

All four of Marseille's league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Olympians are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Montpellier vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Montpellier's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Marseille have won five of their last six games across all competitions after winning just one of their previous four. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Olympique Marseille

Montpellier vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)