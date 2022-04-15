Montpellier vs Reims prediction and betting tips | 17th April 2022

Montpellier and Reims will square off at the Stade de la Mosson in a Ligue 1 matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game off a 2-0 defeat away to high-flying Olympique Marseille. Bamba Dieng and Cengiz Under scored first-half goals to guide Les Phoceens to a win.

Reims, meanwhile, almost claimed a point despite being three goals down at the hour mark against Rennes. Two late goals saw them eventually lose by a respectable 3-2 scoreline in a game where they missed a penalty.

Stade de Reims



Montpellier n’a remporté aucun de ses 5 derniers matches contre Reims en Ligue 1 (2 nuls, 3 défaites).



Montpellier n'a remporté aucun de ses 5 derniers matches contre Reims en Ligue 1 (2 nuls, 3 défaites).

Despite the defeat, Oscar Garcia's side are not in any immediate danger of relegation as they occupy 13th spot in the points table and are nine points above the drop zone. Montpellier are two places higher than their opponents and have 41 points to show for their efforts after 31 games.

Montpellier vs Reims Head-to-Head

Montpellier have 12 wins from their last 28 games against Reims. Seven matches ended in stalemates, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on nine occasions.

Montpellier have the joint-most losses in the league this year (eight) and have not won their five previous meetings with Reims.

Reims scored four goals in each of their last two visits to Montpellier, marking two of four occasions they have scored four goals on the road in Ligue 1 this century.

Just one of Reims' last six games against Montpellier has seen both teams find the back of the net.

Both teams have had just one game in their last five meetings where three or more goals were scored.

Montpellier vs Reims Prediction

Neither team has much left to play for this season, although Reims need a few more points to guarantee a fifth-straight top-flight campaign.

Montpellier are also too far behind to contest for European qualification but will be keen to improve their recent record of just two wins from their last nine league games.

MHSC



Journée 36

#CF63MHSC

🗓️ Dimanche 8 mai

15h

Journée 36
Dimanche 8 mai
15h
Stade Gabriel-Montpied

With little riding on the outcome of the game, a high tempo match might not play out. The two sides couls cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Reims

Montpellier vs Reims Betting tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Both sides are likely to cancel each other out in a low-stakes game).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Both sides have witness three or more goals in just one of their last five matches each).

