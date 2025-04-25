Montpellier vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27 2025

Montpellier play host to Reims in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday.

Montpellier remain at the foot of the table, and could be relegated outright after this game. Reims, meanwhile, have climbed up into 13th in recent weeks and now appear to be just about safe.

So can Reims condemn Montpellier to the drop this weekend?

Montpellier vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims and Montpellier have a very even head-to-head record in recent years. Of their last six meetings, Reims have won two, Montpellier have won two, and there have been two draws.

Since winning back-to-back games in late January, Montpellier's form has gotten worse and worse. They were hammered 5-1 by high-flying Marseille last weekend, and have now lost their last eleven Ligue 1 matches in a row.

In contrast to this, Reims have now won their last two matches, and have suffered just one defeat in their last five, allowing them to climb to safety. Prior to this recent run, they'd gone winless for a total of 15 matches.

Montpellier have now conceded a total of 71 goals, and with just 22 scored in return, their goal difference of -59 is by far the worst in Ligue 1. If they fail to win this game - or if both Saint-Etienne and Le Havre claim a single point this weekend - then they will be mathematically relegated.

Reims' upturn in form has been helped by their strong defensive record. In their last five games, they've conceded just two goals, and have kept three clean sheets too.

Montpellier vs Reims Prediction

In all honesty, Montpellier's relegation has felt academic for a while now, so could this be the weekend that it is mathematically confirmed? It certainly feels likely.

Not only has their form been appalling with no sign of them turning it around, but Reims have hit an upturn recently. Given Reims' relatively solid defensive record, it's hard to imagine a misfiring Montpellier finding a way past them.

Reims aren't likely to emulate Marseille and score a bagful of goals here, but they're definitely capable of sending Montpellier down.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-2 Reims

Montpellier vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win.

Tip 2: Reims to score at least two goals - Yes (Montpellier have conceded at least two goals in their last three games).

Tip 3: Reims to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Reims have conceded just two goals in their last five matches and have kept two clean sheets in a row).

