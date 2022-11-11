Montpellier vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Montpellier play host to Reims in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday.

Montpellier are currently in 14th place in the league table, while their visitors sit three spots above them in 11th.

Right now, Montpellier are on one of the worst runs in Ligue 1, having failed to win any of their last six games. Without a permanent manager, they sit just two points above the relegation zone and will be desperate to claim some points here before the season pauses for the upcoming World Cup.

Reims, meanwhile, have lost just four of their opening 13 games, but simply haven’t won enough to be any higher in the table. They’re currently on a six-match unbeaten streak, but have won just two of those games, drawing the rest.

Montpellier vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last three meetings between Montpellier and Reims have ended in draws, and the three that came before that all ended in victory for Reims. Worryingly, the last time Montpellier beat Reims at home was November 2015.

No Ligue 1 side have drawn more matches than Reims this season, as they’ve drawn seven of their opening 14 matches, including three stalemates in their last five matches. In contrast, Montpellier have drawn just once, with their game against Clermont last weekend ending 1-1.

Reims have officially got Ligue 1’s worst disciplinary record, with 33 yellow cards and six red cards to their name thus far. Defender Emmanuel Agbadou has been sent off twice.

While they do not yet sit in the relegation zone, Montpellier have conceded more goals than all but two other Ligue 1 sides, letting in 28 goals thus far, including 13 in their last six games.

Reims’ striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, has scored eight goals thus far into the season, including the winner in last weekend’s win over Nantes.

Montpellier vs Reims Prediction

While last weekend’s draw with Clermont seemed to have stopped the bleeding for Montpellier, they still haven’t won in a long time, and they’re up against one of Ligue 1’s form sides here.

Reims aren’t free-scoring, but they do have a relatively tight defense, and if they can manage to score here, then the game should be theirs for the taking.

Overall Montpellier should put up a fight, but this game will probably belong to Reims.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-1 Reims

Montpellier vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win

Tip 2: Reims to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Reims have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games against Montpellier, and have a tight defence).

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has scored eight Ligue 1 goals this season and scored the winner against Nantes last weekend).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes