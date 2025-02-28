Montpellier vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2 2025

Montpellier face off with Rennes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday.

Montpellier remain bottom of the table, and with four points now separating them from even the relegation play-off spot, it feels like Ligue 2 is beckoning for them. Rennes, meanwhile, have eased out of danger and are now in 13th.

So will Rennes condemn Montpellier to further problems this weekend?

Montpellier vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes have won their last two games with Montpellier without too many issues. However, both of those games were at home, and they have not beaten Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson since February 2022.

Montpellier were brushed aside last weekend by high-flying Nice, just as many observers expected. They have now lost their last four games in a row, and have only won twice since November 10.

Rennes, on the other hand, appear to have turned things around after losing all four of their league games in January. They have now won three of their last four, and edged out Reims last weekend, putting any relegation fears to the backburner.

While Montpellier are not Ligue 1's lowest-scoring side, the fact that their goals have utterly dried up recently should be a concern for their fans. In their last four defeats, they have found the back of the net just once.

Rennes' recent renaissance has been helped by a newly-found defensive solidarity. After conceding ten goals in four games in January, they have only let in two in as many games in February.

Montpellier vs Rennes Prediction

While Rennes are not the most high-flying Ligue 1 side right now, they are on a strong run of form, and that should spell trouble for Montpellier.

The home side have been struggling throughout the season, finding it hard to both score goals and to keep them out.

A month ago, this would perhaps have been a closer game to call. However, Rennes appear to be back in the groove now, and while Montpellier will be desperate to claim at least a point, it's hard to see them shutting Rennes down.

The prediction, therefore, is a relatively narrow away win.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-2 Rennes

Montpellier vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been less than 2.5 goals scored in Rennes' last four games).

Tip 3: Rennes to score at least two goals - Yes (Montpellier have conceded at least two goals in their last four games).

