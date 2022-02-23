Montpellier vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Montpellier host Rennes at the Stade de la Mosson on Friday night.

Montpellier, who ended 2021 with five straight wins on the bounce, have struggled for results this year. However, they picked up a 1-0 win over Lorient last time out, with club captain Teji Savanier scoring the sole goal of the game before the hour mark.

The hosts sit ninth in the league table with 37 points from 25 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result and begin picking up valuable points as the last quarter of the season approaches.

Rennes have been very inconsistent of late, losing every other game over the past month. However, they picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over Troyes in their last game via a first-half brace from Sehrou Guirassy and second-half strikes from Martin Terrier and Gaetan Laborde.

The Red and Blacks sit fifth in the Ligue 1 standings with 40 points from 25 games. They will now be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins this Friday for the first time since November last year.

Montpellier vs Rennes Head-to-Head

The two sides last met in a league clash earlier in the season, which Rennes won 2-0.

Montpellier Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Rennes Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Montpellier vs Rennes Team News

Montpellier

Mamadou Sakho came off injured against Lorient last time out and will join Stephy Mavididi, Maxime Estève, Thibault Tamas and Pedro Mendes on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Stephy Mavididi, Maxime Estève, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes, Mamadou Sakho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes

Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin and Jeremy Gelin are all injured and are not expected to play on Friday while Flavien Tait and Lesley Ugochukwu are both doubts for the game.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Flavien Tait, Lesley Ugochukwu

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Rennes Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Arnaud Souquet, Nicolas Cozza, Thuler, Ambroise Oyongo; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard; Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Junior Sambia; Sepe Elye Wahi

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria, Lovro Majer, Martin Terrier; Gaetan Laborde, Sehrou Guirassy

Montpellier vs Rennes Prediction

Montpellier have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions, losing the other five. They had lost just two of their 10 games prior.

Similarly, Rennes have won just three of their seven games in 2022, losing the other four. They are on a run of five consecutive away defeats across all competitions and could see that streak extend this weekend.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Rennes

