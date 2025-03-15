Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Montpellier play host to Saint-Etienne in a French Ligue 1 bottom-of-the-table clash at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday. Eirik Horneland’s men have failed to win their 13 away games in the league this season and will be desperate to end this dire run.

Ad

Montpellier were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against LOSC Lille at the Stade de la Mosson last Saturday. Gasset’s side have now lost six games on the bounce, conceding 15 goals and scoring just once since January’s 1-0 victory over Toulouse.

With 15 points from 25 Ligue 1 matches, Montpellier are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five points and one place behind this weekend’s visitors.

Ad

Trending

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre when the two sides squared off at the Stade Oceane.

Horneland’s men have failed to taste victory in nine consecutive games, losing five and claiming four draws since cruising to 3-1 victory over Stade Reims on January 4.

Saint-Etienne’s underwhelming campaign has been owing to their struggles at the back as they have conceded 57 goals already — only Montpellier (59) have shipped more goals in the league this season.

Ad

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Saint-Etienne boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Montpellier have picked up nine wins during that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Saint-Etienne are the only side yet to win any away game in Ligue 1 this season and currently hold the division’s poorest away record, having picked up three points from their 13 games.

Montpellier are on a run of three back-to-back home defeats and have failed to win six of their last seven games at the Stade de la Mosson, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of December.

Ad

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Montpellier and Saint-Etienne have endured a turbulent league campaign and find themselves scrambling for safety heading into the business end of the season.

We predict Montpellier will make the most of their home advantage and see off a Saint-Etienne side who have been abysmal on the road this season.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Saint-Etienne

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Saint-Etienne’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback