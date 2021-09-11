Montpellier vs Saint Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action returns on Sunday as Montpellier host Saint Etienne at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier are 11th in the table, with four points from four matches so far. They are coming off a 2-1 loss to Lille in an eventful game which saw Montpellier's Junior Sambia getting sent off in the 73rd-minute. Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David scored for the hosts, while Gaetan Laborde found the back of the net for Montpellier.

Meanwhile, Saint Etienne are just a few spots above the relegation zone. They are 16th in the standings, with just three points from four games. They succumbed to a 3-1 loss against Marseille before the commencement of the international break, and will now look to get their campaign back on track.

Montpellier vs Saint Etienne Head-to-Head

Montpellier and Saint Etienne have played 27 matches against each other so far. Montpellier have won eight games while Saint Etienne hold the advantage in the head-to-head with 15 wins. Four matches have ended in draws.

Montpellier form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Saint Etienne form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Montpellier vs Saint Etienne Team News

Montpellier

Junior Sambia will be unavailable due to suspension. First-choice goalkeeper Jonas Omlin remains out with a groin problem.

Pedro Mendes and Ambrose Oyongo have been sidelined with knee injuries.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Jonas Omlin, and Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: Jonas Omlin

Suspended: Junior Sambia

👊 Objectif 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗶𝘀 pour les #U17N

🆚 Castelnau-le-Crès

🕒 15h

📍 Centre sportif Robert-Herbin



Ce samedi, les garçons de Patrick #Moreau veulent confirmer 👇 — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) September 11, 2021

Saint Etienne

Aimen Moueffek is recovering from a broken arm, while Alpha Sissoko's participation is in doubt due to a thigh problem.

However, Saint Etienne will be boosted by the return of Charles Abi and Miguel Trauco. Abi has recovered from COVID-19, while Trauco is available again after being excused for dealing with a personal situation.

Injured: Aimen Moueffek and Alpha Sissoko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Saint Etienne Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitry Bertaud, Mathias Suarez, Thuler, Mamadou Sakho, Nicolas Cozza, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Andy Delort

🎙️ Conf'



🗨️ « L’état d’esprit reste très positif, l’envie et la détermination sont là »



Olivier Dall’Oglio avant #MHSCASSE pic.twitter.com/Qd56pxoUcD — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) September 11, 2021

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Green; Yvann Macon, Saidou Sow, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak; Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Romain Hamouma, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga

Montpellier vs Saint Etienne Prediction

Montpellier and Saint Etienne have been two of the worst defensive sides in Ligue 1 so far, meaning goals are guaranteed when the two sides take to the pitch on Sunday.

We predict that the two sides will play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-2 Saint Etienne

