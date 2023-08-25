Montpellier vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

Montpellier and Stade Reims go head-to-head at the Stade de la Mosson in round three of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Will Still’s side have failed to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since October 2020 and will be looking to end this poor run.

Montpellier got their 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign up and running last Saturday when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Olympique Lyon.

Prior to that, Michel Der Zakarian’s men came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Le Havre courtesy of a brace from Akor Adams.

Montpellier have now gone unbeaten in five consecutive matches, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 friendly loss to OGC Nice on July 2.

Like the hosts, Stade Reims picked up their first win of the season last Sunday when they edged out Clermont Foot 2-0 at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Olympique Marseille in the league curtain-raiser on August 12, when Azzedine Ounahi and Vitinha scored in either half to hand Les Phocéens an opening-day victory.

While Still’s men will be looking to build on last weekend’s victory, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are currently on a five-match losing streak.

Montpellier vs Stade Reims Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Montpellier boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Reims have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on nine occasions.

Montpellier are on a five-match undefeated run against Reims, picking up one win and four draws since a 4-0 loss in October 2020.

Still’s men have lost their last five Ligue 1 away matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring two since April’s 3-0 win at Nantes.

Montpellier are without defeat in their last five matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and three draws since July’s 1-0 loss against OGC Nice in pre-season.

Montpellier vs Stade Reims Prediction

While Stade Reims will be looking to build on last Sunday’s victory over Clermont, their form on the road is nothing to write home about. Montpellier have put together a fine run of form since pre-season and we are tipping them to claim a slender victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Stade Reims

Montpellier vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of both Montpellier and Reims’ last 10 matches respectively)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in Montpellier’s last five matches)