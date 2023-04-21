Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023

Montpellier and Stade Rennais square off at the Stade de la Mosson in round 32 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 23). Having won their last three meeting, Les Rennais set out to complete a second straight league double over the hosts and move into the Conference League qualification places.

The hosts were left spitting feathers on Sunday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against LOSC Lille after blowing their lead in the final 20 minutes. La Paillade are winless in three outings, claiming one point from nine available since a 2-1 win over Clermont Foot on March 19.

Michel Der Zakarian’s side are 13th in the league standings, picking up 37 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Rennais returned to winning ways in style, beating Stade de Reims 3-0 at Roazhon Park. Before that, Bruno Genesio’s men were on a run of two straight losses, suffering defeats to Lens and Olympique Lyon.

With 53 points from 31 games, Rennes are sixth in Ligue 1 table, two points off fifth-placed Lille in the Conference League qualification spot.

Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 17 wins from their last 47 meetings, Rennais boast a superior record in the fixture.

Montpellier have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Der Zakarian’s men have gone three games without a win, losing twice since a home win over Clermont Foot in March.

Rennais are unbeaten in three of their last four away games, winning twice, since February.

Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Reims, Les Rennais head into the weekend with renewed belief as they continue their quest for a place in Europe. Rennes take on an out-of-sorts Montpellier side and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Rennais

Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennais

Tip 2: First to score - Rennais (Les Rennais have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Montpellier.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in the last nine meetings between the two teams.)

