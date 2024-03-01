Montpellier vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3 2024

Montpellier play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday (March 3).

Montpellier are currently in 15th place, just one spot above the relegation playoff, and in fact only goal difference is keeping them above the line right now. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are two spots above them in 13th, but are three points ahead.

So can Montpellier draw level on points with their fellow strugglers this weekend?

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed, with two wins for Montpellier, two for Strasbourg and two draws in their last six games. However, it is worth noting that Montpellier have won their last two home games against their visitors this weekend.

Montpellier are not in the best form coming into this game. They have won just once in their last seven games, dating back to December 20. That win came against Metz on February 18, but last weekend saw them crushed by Marseille 4-1.

Strasbourg’s form has somehow been even worse than Montpellier’s recently. After reeling off three straight wins to close out 2023, they have not won in the league in 2024 and have lost their last four games in a row, pushing them down the table.

Despite being Ligue 1’s joint-fifth top scorer with seven goals, Montpellier’s Akor Adams has now failed to find the net in his last 13 league games, with his last goal coming on October 29.

Strasbourg have boasted one of Ligue 1’s leakier defences this season. They have conceded 35 goals thus far, with only the bottom three teams letting in more.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Prediction

Both of these teams are pretty desperate for points right now, as both teams are currently in form that could see them end up in a genuine relegation battle.

Of the two sides, though, it’s Strasbourg who should probably be more worried. Not only have they conceded eleven goals in their past four games, all of which ended in defeat, but they’ve only scored three in the same sequence.

Montpellier admittedly looked bad against Marseille last weekend, but they will be the fresher team with Strasbourg having played 120 minutes on Tuesday. Therefore, a narrow home win is the prediction.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-0 Strasbourg

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win.

Tip 2: Montpellier to score in the first half – Yes (Strasbourg have conceded in the first half of their last four losses).

Tip 3: Teji Savanier to be involved in a goal for Montpellier – Yes (Savanier has five goals and five assists to his name this season).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here