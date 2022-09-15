Montpellier vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2022 

Montpellier and Strasbourg will battle for three points on matchday eight in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 17).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Angers. They took the lead in the seventh minute through Arnaud Nordin, but Arien Hunou equalised two minutes later. Sofiane Boufal then scored the winning goal for the hosts from the spot in the 69th minute.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate with Clermont at home.

The draw left Les Bleu et Blanc in the relegation zone. They sit in 17th place in the standings and have just five points to show for their efforts after seven games. Montpellier, meanwhile, occupy the tenth spot with nine points.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 40 previous occcasions. Strasbourg have a batter record with 15 wins to Montpellier's 11, while 14 fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Montpellier are the only team in Ligue 1 yet to record a draw this season.

The hosts' 17 goals is the second-most they have managed after seven league games in a season (they scored more in the1961-62 campaign).

Strasbourg have managed just one win in their last ten league away games (losing six).

Le Racing have won just one of their last 13 trips to face Montpellier.

Montpellier have picked up a joint-league high four red cards after seven games this season, all on home soil.

Six of Montpellier's seven league games this season have witnessed three or more goals, with three producing five or more goals.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Prediction

Montpellier play an all or nothing style of football, which has translated into high-scoring and entertaining games.

However, that makes them susceptible to dropping points in games where they are expected to win. Strasbourg could prove to be a serious hurdle for Olivier Dall'Oglio's side, as they're among the most compact teams in the league.

Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace @RCSA Félicitations



Que de chemin parcouru depuis tes premiers pas en pro avec le Racing en 2018 et ton premier but marquant le début d'une magnifique aventure en Coupe de la Ligue !



#RacingMutestAcadémie #FormationRCSA Félicitations @YFofana19_ pour ta convocation en @equipedefrance Que de chemin parcouru depuis tes premiers pas en pro avec le Racing en 2018 et ton premier but marquant le début d'une magnifique aventure en Coupe de la Ligue ! 🇫🇷 Félicitations @YFofana19_ pour ta convocation en @equipedefrance 👏💪 Que de chemin parcouru depuis tes premiers pas en pro avec le Racing en 2018 et ton premier but marquant le début d'une magnifique aventure en Coupe de la Ligue !#RacingMutestAcadémie #FormationRCSA https://t.co/N65lmx9CQ8

Despite the clash of styles, Montpellier - with their high octane pattern - should prevail. They should claim a narrow victory woth goals at both ends.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Strasbourg

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Montpellier to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45 booking points

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav