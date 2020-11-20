Montpellier vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This weekend sees action restart in France’s Ligue 1 following the international break, and on Sunday, Montpellier face off with Strasbourg.

This is a big game for Montpellier. If they win, they can move up as high as the top three in the table.

For Strasbourg, meanwhile, it’s equally as important – they currently sit in 19th place and are desperate for some points.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Montpellier’s season has been mixed, but they have been able to win half of their 10 games. Their last two results in particular were impressive, as they picked up away wins against Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux.

However, they haven’t won a home match since 20 September, having been beaten there in their last two.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, last won on 25 October, defeating Brest 3-0. That win broke a three-match losing streak. They have lost their last two, falling to defeat against Reims and Marseille.

Montpellier form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Advertisement

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Team News

Montpellier will be without the injured Jonas Omlin, but they will also be unable to call upon Damien Le Tallec. The midfielder is suspended following his red card against Reims.

Injured: Jonas Omlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Damien Le Tallec

Strasbourg have three injury concerns. Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba and Idriss Saadi are all on the sidelines and will miss this match against Montpellier.

Injured: Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba, Idriss Saadi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙️ Thierry #Laurey : "Notre objectif aujourd’hui c’est d’aller à Montpellier pour prendre des points. On veut faire un match qui se tienne et on donnera le maximum. Les garçons sont motivés et concentrés. On veut transposer cette envie sur le terrain."#MHSCRCSA pic.twitter.com/915Hh8U0ZL — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) November 20, 2020

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (3-5-2): Dimitry Bertaud, Pedro Mendes, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Arnaud Souquet, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Mihailo Ristic, Stephy Mavididi, Andy Delort

Advertisement

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Bihgourou Kamara, Mohamed Simakan, Alexander Djiku, Stefan Mitrovic, Anthony Caci, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jean Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Prediction

Montpellier are coming off a pair of strong wins in Ligue 1, and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t follow it up with a third victory in this encounter.

Strasbourg have struggled in Ligue 1 from the start this season and their run of one win in six games is appalling. On top of their poor record this season, they’ve struggled to keep goals out, and this should mean a comfortable home win for Montpellier on Sunday.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Strasbourg