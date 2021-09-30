Montpellier vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Saturday sees Montpellier face off against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 meeting at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier are currently sitting in 14th place in the table, while Strasbourg are now two places above them in 12th.

So who will come out on top in this clash of strong mid-table sides?

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Montpellier’s form has been up and down since new coach Olivier Dall’Oglio took over in the summer.

Thus far into 2021-22, they have won two games, drawn three and lost three, most recently falling to Paris St. Germain in what was actually a brave and encouraging performance.

Key forwards Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde are big misses for Montpellier, but they haven’t suffered with a lack of goals thanks to the form of Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain and Teji Savanier. Montpellier have scored 15 goals already this season; only PSG have scored more as things stand.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, looked like they could be in trouble after going winless in their first three games of the season. However, since then, wins over Brest, Metz and high-flying Lens have seen them climb the table into 12th.

Strasbourg’s most recent game saw them fall to defeat though, as they were beaten by Lille and were reduced to ten men too.

Recent results between these sides have favored Montpellier. They’ve beaten Strasbourg in four of their last six competitive meetings.

Montpellier form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Strasbourg form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier will be without five players here, including key defenders Mamadou Sakho and Matheus Thuler.

Injured: Matheus Thuler, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: Mamadou Sakho

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Adrien Thomasson is suspended for this game following his red card against Lille, while two other players are unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Moise Sahi Dion, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adrien Thomasson

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Nicolas Cozza, Maxime Esteve, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Alexander Djiku, Gerzino Nyamsi, Maxime Le Marchand, Dimitri Lienard, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Montpellier vs Strasbourg Prediction

This should be a close game to call, particularly with Montpellier missing some key defenders. The home side definitely have the attacking talent to break Strasbourg’s defense, but can they keep things tight enough at the back in turn?

Judging by what we’ve seen thus far, it seems doubtful. With that considered, a draw feels likely here.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-2 Strasbourg

