Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023

Montpellier and Toulouse go head-to-head at the Stade de la Mosson in round 30 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 9). The two sides are separated by just two points in the league table and we anticipate a thrilling bottom-half clash ensuing in this one.

Montpellier showed resilience at the Orange Velodrome in midweek, holding third-placed Olympique Marseille to a 1-1 draw. Michel Der Zakarian’s side have now gone seven games without defeat, winning five and drawing twice since a 2-0 loss to Strasbourg on February 5. With 37 points from 29 games, Montpellier are 11th in Ligue 1, level on points with 12th-placed Clermont Foot.

Toulouse, meanwhile, edged closer to the Coupe de France title with a 2-1 win over Annecy FC on Thursday to reach the final. While Le Tefece have had a sensational cup run, they have struggled in Ligue 1 recently.

Toulouse, who are 13th in the standings, have lost five of their last six outings, with a 2-0 win at Angers on March 12 being the exception.

Montpellier vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Montpellier hold a slightly superior record in the fixture, winning 12 of the last 32 meetings.

Toulouse have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Montpellier have won their last four home games against Philippe Montanier's men since a 1-0 loss in April 2017.

Le Tefece are on a run of five defeats in six Ligue 1 games, scoring five goals and conceding 12.

Montpellier are unbeaten in seven outings and have won their last two at home.

Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction

With just two points separating them in the standings, expect a cagey affair at the Stade de la Mosson. Zakarian’s men are the more in-form side, so they should prevail at home.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Toulouse

Montpellier vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

