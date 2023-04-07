Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023

Montpellier and Toulouse go head-to-head at the Stade de la Mosson in round 30 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 9). The two sides are separated by just two points in the league table and we anticipate a thrilling bottom-half clash ensuing in this one.
Montpellier showed resilience at the Orange Velodrome in midweek, holding third-placed Olympique Marseille to a 1-1 draw. Michel Der Zakarian’s side have now gone seven games without defeat, winning five and drawing twice since a 2-0 loss to Strasbourg on February 5. With 37 points from 29 games, Montpellier are 11th in Ligue 1, level on points with 12th-placed Clermont Foot.
Toulouse, meanwhile, edged closer to the Coupe de France title with a 2-1 win over Annecy FC on Thursday to reach the final. While Le Tefece have had a sensational cup run, they have struggled in Ligue 1 recently.
Toulouse, who are 13th in the standings, have lost five of their last six outings, with a 2-0 win at Angers on March 12 being the exception.
Montpellier vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- Montpellier hold a slightly superior record in the fixture, winning 12 of the last 32 meetings.
- Toulouse have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.
- Montpellier have won their last four home games against Philippe Montanier's men since a 1-0 loss in April 2017.
- Le Tefece are on a run of five defeats in six Ligue 1 games, scoring five goals and conceding 12.
- Montpellier are unbeaten in seven outings and have won their last two at home.
Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction
With just two points separating them in the standings, expect a cagey affair at the Stade de la Mosson. Zakarian’s men are the more in-form side, so they should prevail at home.
Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Toulouse
Montpellier vs Toulouse Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Montpellier
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last six meetings.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)