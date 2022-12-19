Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022 

Montpellier will host Toulouse on Tuesday (December 20) in a friendly. The hosts have endured a disastrous campaign, finding themselves just outside the drop zone in Ligue 1 with 14 points from 15 games.

They played out a 1-1 home draw against Stade Reims last time out, with Sacha Delaye coming off the bench to score a brilliant equaliser at the death with his first league goal. Le Pallaide carried out a 5-0 thrashing of Ligue 2 outfit Rodez in their last friendly outing.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have not had the smoothest return to the French top flight but remain on course to avoid the drop. They lost 2-1 to Stade Rennais in their last competitive outing game, with Thijs Dallinga's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their high-flying opponents.

Les Violets will play the third of their three scheduled friendlies this week, having gone winless in the previous two.

Montpellier vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between the two teams. Montpellier lead 11-9, while 11 games have been drawn.

Les Violets picked up a 4-2 comeback win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game losing streak in the fixture.

Toulouse are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture.

Both teams have picked up just four points away from home in Ligue 1 this season. Only Nantes (3) have picked up fewer.

Montpellier have scored 24 league goals this season, the second-most of all teams in the bottom half of Ligue 1.

Le Paillade are without a clean sheet in their last ten competitive outings.

Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction

Montpellier's latest result snapped their eight-game winless streak. They are, however, winless in their last six away games and could struggle here.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless run, losing four. They have won just one away game all season and might have to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-2 Toulouse

Montpellier vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Toulouse's last three games).

