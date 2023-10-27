Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Montpellier face off with Toulouse in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday (October 29).

Montpellier’s form has been patchy this season, as they're 14th in the standings, while Toulouse are a few spots above them in tenth. So which of these mid-table sides will come out on top this weekend?

Montpellier vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier beat Toulouse 3-1 in their last game, albeit in a friendly. Their last competitive win over their visitors was a 3-0 win at the Stade de la Mosson in Novemeber 2019.

Montpellier’s form has been very patchy this season, winning once in seven league games. Their game against Clermont in early October, which they were leading, was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Toulouse have won twice in the league this season, most recently picking up a 3-0 win over strugglers Metz on October 1. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three outings.

Toulouse played on Thursday night in European action, losing 5-1 to Liverpool.

Akor Adams of Montpellier is joint-second in Ligue 1’s scoring charts with five goals. However, the Nigerian has not scored in his last two games.

Montpellier vs Toulouse Prediction

This one is a difficult game to predict, as both teams have shown up-and-down form this season but are capable of both excellence and poor performances.

Toulouse are probably the slightly better side, but they will also be hurting coming off their loss to Liverpool in midweek.

Nevertheless, Toulouse created chances against the Premier League side. Against a team with a porous defence like Montpellier, they could score again. Considering the same, a tight game with an away win could ensue.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Toulouse

Montpellier vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes (The two teams have failed to score in a combined three games this season.)