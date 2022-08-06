Montpellier vs Troyes Prediction and Betting tips | 7th August 2022

Montpellier will host Troyes at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday in the opening weekend of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side began the previous season in solid fashion and had hopes of European football midway through the season before suffering an abysmal second half of the campaign. They picked up just three wins in their final 19 league games of the season, finishing 13th in the Ligue 1 standings, their first bottom-half league finish in five years.

Montpellier endured an abysmal pre-season campaign, losing all three of their friendly outings. They will be looking to put that behind them and kick off the season on a positive note.

Despite a poor finish to the campaign, Troyes managed to retain their top-flight status immediately after promotion and will be delighted with that. They finished 15th in the league table with 38 points from 38 games, six above the drop zone and will be looking to put out a stronger showing this year.

The visitors have managed to keep the core of their squad together and have also recruited well, bringing in Canadian international Ike Ugbo on a permanent deal. They struggled in the off-season but will be targeting a strong start here.

Montpellier vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Montpellier and Troyes. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

Troyes are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their nine prior.

The home side lost 19 games last season, their most number of losses in their last 13 seasons in Ligue 1.

ESTAC lost the second-most games on the road in the French top-flight last season.

The visitors scored just 37 league goals last season, with only Lorient and relegated Metz scoring fewer.

Montpellier vs Troyes Prediction

Montpellier closed out the previous campaign with a nine-game winless run in the league - seven of those games ended in defeat. They lost all three of their pre-season outings and could struggle here.

Similarly, Troyes picked up just one win from their final eight games last season and won just one friendly game in the off-season.

Neither side are in encouraging form and could play out a draw here.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Troyes

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Montpellier vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Montpellier to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in their last nine games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last eight matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far