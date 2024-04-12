Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

Montreal Impact will welcome Cincinnati to Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Preview

Montreal Impact got off to a flying start in the new season, but successive setbacks have negated their yields from those matches. They will enter this clash on the back of three straight league defeats, with 10 goals conceded. The Canadian team will hope to return to winning ways in their first home game of the season.

Le CFM sit 11th in the Eastern Conference table with seven points but have one game in hand. Montreal Impact and Cincinnati have prevailed over each other in the past, with their last meeting ending in a 1-1 draw. The hosts last won at Stade Saputo in October 2023, drawing once and losing once since then.

Cincinnati could have claimed the top spot but after dropping five points in their last two fixtures, they have been left stuck in fifth place. However, they are still staring at the summit, just two points behind Eastern Conference table-toppers, New York Red Bulls. The visitors could make it if they pull through in Montreal.

FC Cincy won the MLS regular season in 2023 but crashed out in the Playoffs Conference finals, following a 3-2 loss to Columbus Crew. They are yet to win the MLS Cup but will hope to give it another try this term. Cincinnati have suffered only one defeat in their last five away matches.

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Cincinnati.

Montreal have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Cincinnati.

Montreal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Cincinnati have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Montreal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Cincinnati have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Prediction

With 13 goals conceded in six matches – an average of 2.1 per match – Montreal appear to have some weaknesses at the back. However, some local pundits claim those goals were conceded away from home and that Montreal wouldn’t do that at home. Let’s wait and see.

Argentine attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta was one of the chief architects of Cincinnati’s success last season, netting 17 goals. However, he is enduring a difficult start this term. Things could change in Montreal.

Montreal are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 2-1 Cincinnati

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montreal Impact to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Montreal Impact to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cincinnati to score - Yes