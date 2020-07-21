Montreal Impact vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Montreal Impact are set to face DC United in their next MLS fixture at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex tomorrow.
Both teams come into the game in poor form. Montreal Impact lost 4-3 in a pulsating encounter against Toronto FC in their last MLS match. A hat-trick from Ayo Akinola and a goal from Richie Laryea sealed the deal for Toronto FC. Saphir Taider scored two penalties and Romell Quioto found the net once for Montreal Impact.
DC United, on the other hand, drew against New England Revolution. Adam Buksa's goal for the New England Revolution was cancelled out by a Federico Higuain strike for DC United.
Montreal Impact vs DC United Head-to-Head
In 20 head-to-head fixtures between the two clubs, the record is relatively even. DC United have won seven games, lost six and drawn seven.
In the most recent fixture between the two sides, DC United came out on top, beating the Montreal-based club 3-0. A brace from Ola Kamara and a strike from Paul Arriola got their team over the line.
Montreal Impact form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-L
DC United form guide in the MLS: L-W-D-D
Montreal Impact vs DC United Team News
Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry will have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
DC United, on the other hand, have a few injury concerns. Midfielder Paul Arriola is out with a long-term injury. Goalkeeper Chris Seitz and midfielder Emmanuel Boateng are also injured and will not be a part of the match.
Injured: Paul Arriola, Emmanuel Boateng, Chris Seitz
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Montreal Impact vs DC United Predicted XI
Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop, Jukka Raitala, Victor Wanyama, Luis Binks, Shamit Shome, Samuel Piette, Emanuel Maciel, Saphir Taider, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto, Bojan
DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bill Hamid, Oniel Fisher, Frederic Brilliant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Felipe, Russell Canouse, Federico Higuain, Julian Gressel, Yamil Asad, Ola Kamara
Montreal Impact vs DC United Prediction
Both teams occupy the bottom-half of Group B. Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact are yet to register a win, having lost both their games so far. Former Barcelona forward Bojan is expected to feature and much will be expected of him after a quiet start to his MLS career.
DC United manager Ben Olsen, on the other hand, looks set to start Ola Kamara. The Norwegian was a substitute against the New England Revolution but could be named in the starting XI this time around.
Kamara enjoyed a fruitful spell with LA Galaxy before moving to China. Now back in the MLS, the forward looks set to lead the line for his team.
Prediction: Montreal Impact 1:1 DC United
Prediction: Montreal Impact 1:1 DC United