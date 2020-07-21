×
Montreal Impact vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Montreal Impact are set to face DC United tomorrow
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified 21 Jul 2020, 14:14 IST
Preview
Montreal Impact are set to face DC United in their next MLS fixture at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex tomorrow.

Both teams come into the game in poor form. Montreal Impact lost 4-3 in a pulsating encounter against Toronto FC in their last MLS match. A hat-trick from Ayo Akinola and a goal from Richie Laryea sealed the deal for Toronto FC. Saphir Taider scored two penalties and Romell Quioto found the net once for Montreal Impact.

DC United, on the other hand, drew against New England Revolution. Adam Buksa's goal for the New England Revolution was cancelled out by a Federico Higuain strike for DC United.

Montreal Impact vs DC United Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head fixtures between the two clubs, the record is relatively even. DC United have won seven games, lost six and drawn seven.

In the most recent fixture between the two sides, DC United came out on top, beating the Montreal-based club 3-0. A brace from Ola Kamara and a strike from Paul Arriola got their team over the line.

Montreal Impact form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-L

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-W-D-D

Montreal Impact vs DC United Team News

Theirry Henry
Theirry Henry's side will look to record their first victory of the season

Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United, on the other hand, have a few injury concerns. Midfielder Paul Arriola is out with a long-term injury. Goalkeeper Chris Seitz and midfielder Emmanuel Boateng are also injured and will not be a part of the match.

Injured: Paul Arriola, Emmanuel Boateng, Chris Seitz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal Impact vs DC United Predicted XI

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop, Jukka Raitala, Victor Wanyama, Luis Binks, Shamit Shome, Samuel Piette, Emanuel Maciel, Saphir Taider, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto, Bojan

DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bill Hamid, Oniel Fisher, Frederic Brilliant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Felipe, Russell Canouse, Federico Higuain, Julian Gressel, Yamil Asad, Ola Kamara

Montreal Impact vs DC United Prediction

Both teams occupy the bottom-half of Group B. Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact are yet to register a win, having lost both their games so far. Former Barcelona forward Bojan is expected to feature and much will be expected of him after a quiet start to his MLS career.

DC United manager Ben Olsen, on the other hand, looks set to start Ola Kamara. The Norwegian was a substitute against the New England Revolution but could be named in the starting XI this time around.

Kamara enjoyed a fruitful spell with LA Galaxy before moving to China. Now back in the MLS, the forward looks set to lead the line for his team.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1:1 DC United

Published 21 Jul 2020, 14:14 IST
MLS 2020 DC United Montreal Impact Thierry Henry Saphir Taidar Sliti Football News
