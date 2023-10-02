Montreal Impact vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023 

Montreal Impact host Houston Dynamo at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday (October 3) in the MLS, with both sides lookingto end their winless run in the competition.

Since a run of three straight wins between July and August, Montreal have gone the next six without a victory. They lost back-to-back games to New York City and Columbus Crew, followed by two straight draws to Chicago Fire and Cincinnati. In their last two games, the Canadian side lost consecutively again, to Atlanta United and Orlando City.

With 37 points from 31 games, Montreal are ninth in the Eastern Conference. By contrast, Houston have fared better this season in the Western Conference, accruing 44 points from 31 outings.

In their last outing, the Orange Crush drew goalless with FC Dallas at home, just days after their US Open Cup final win over Inter Miami. With Lionel Messi missing, the David Beckham-owned franchise looked subdued, and Houston ran the rings around them to win the competition after five years.

Montreal Impact vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 clashes between the two sides, with each team winning eight times apiece.

Houston have lost their last two clashes with Montreal.

The only draw between the two sides came in October 2012, a 1-1 stalemate in the MLS.

Montreal have scored in their last six clashes with Houston.

Houston have lost in all seven visits to Montreal, failing to score in the last six.

Montreal have conceded at least thrice in their last two MLS games: 4-1 loss vs Atlanta United and 3-0 vs Orlando City.

Houston have won just one of their last six away games in the MLS.

Montreal Impact vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Montreal boast a better head-to-head record to Houston in recent clashes, but their current form doesn't hold them in good stead to continue that run. El Naranja stand a good chance and might as well spring a surprise by sealing a narrow win.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Houston

Montreal Impact vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes