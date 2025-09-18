Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025 

Bottom dwellers Montreal Impact host New York Red Bulls at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday for their clash in the MLS. The Canadian side are hoping for just their sixth top-flight win of the campaign, although they've already been eliminated from the race for the next round.

The Impact are coming off the back of a 2-0 home loss to St. Louis on 14 September. Conrad Wallem fired the visitors in front after 11 minutes, before Marcel Hartel doubled their advantage in the second half.

It was their 16th loss of the 2025 season in MLS, more than any other side in the Eastern Conference and only after Sporting Kansas and St. Louis in the entire league.

With only four games remaining, Montreal will be hoping for a strong finish to an otherwise miserable season. However, New York Red Bulls won't make it easy for them as the side are looking to qualify for the playoff rounds.

With 40 points, Sandro Schwarz's side are down in 10th position in the Eastern Conference table. They are only two points off the wild card round and have four games in hand to bridge the gap.

But since their 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union on 17 August, the Red Bulls have failed to win any of their next three - losing to Charlotte and Portland Timbers on either side of a draw to Columbus Crew.

Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 clashes between the sides in the past, with Montreal Impact winning 13 times over New York Red Bulls and losing on 15 occasions.

The Impact are winless in their last four games against the Red Bulls.

After going 19 games without a draw, Montreal and Red Bulls have drawn two of their last three.

Montreal have lost the most number of games in the Eastern Conference with 16. They've also scored the second-least number of goals (29) after DC United (27).

Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The Red Bulls have seen a better campaign and come into the fixture as favorites again.

They should be able to see off bottom side Montreal without much hassle.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

