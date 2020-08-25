Montreal Impact vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Montreal Impact are set to host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Saputo Stadium tomorrow for their latest MLS fixture.

Montreal Impact lost 1-0 to Orlando City in the most recent game, which was the MLS is Back Round of 16. A Tesho Akindele strike sealed the deal for Oscar Pareja's men, as Montreal Impact were knocked out of the tournament.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Toronto FC on Saturday courtesy of a Richie Laryea's first-half goal. Marc Dos Santos' men lie 19th in the league table, one point behind 14th placed Montreal Impact. (Western and Eastern Conference Combined table)

Montreal Impact vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is pretty even. Montreal Impact have won 12 games, lost 13 and drawn nine.

In the most recent game between the two sides, Montreal Impact won 2-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps. Yordy Reyna scored first for Vancouver Whitecaps, but a Doneil Henry own goal and a strike from Maximiliano Urruti secured the win for Montreal Impact.

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Montreal Impact vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Montreal Impact will be unable to call upon the services of midfielders Ballou Tabla and Steeven Saba, with both out due to injuries. Other than that, manager Thierry Henry has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Steeven Saba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps' goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and midfielder Janio Bikel are unavailable due to injuries. Defender Erik Godoy is a doubt to feature tomorrow.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel

Doubtful: Erik Godoy

Suspended: None

Also Read: Ranking the 10 best UEFA Champions League players this season (2019-20)

Montreal Impact vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clement Diop, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Jorge Corrales, Victor Wanyama, Saphir Taider, Samuel Piette, Maximiliano Urruti, Bojan, Romell Quioto

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-4-2): Thomas Hasal, Jake Nerwinski, Jasser Khmiri, Andy Rose, Ali Adnan, Cristian Dajome, Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, David Milinkovic, Lucas Cavallini, Tosaint Ricketts

Montreal Impact vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Thierry Henry was linked with the managerial post at Barcelona last week, which was ultimately given to Ronald Koeman. The France great will hope that players like former Barcelona star Bojan and midfielder Saphir Taider, who have shown good form, are at their very best.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, made news when former player Alphonso Davies won the Champions League with Bayern Munich. The likes of Tosaint Ricketts and David Milinkovic could prove to be key players.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1:1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Also Read: 5 youngest players who have won the UEFA Champions League