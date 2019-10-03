Montreal Impact win Canadian Championship, earn spot in 2020 Concacaf Champions League

TORONTO – After playing to a 1-1 aggregate series score, the Montreal Impact prevailed 3-1 over host Toronto FC in the subsequent penalty kick shootout to win the 2019 Canadian Championship on Wednesday at BMO Field. By capturing the Voyageurs Cup, Montreal has qualified for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League.

Montreal has won its fourth Canadian Championship and its first since 2014. Following that tournament, the Impact made a memorable run in the 2015 Concacaf Champions League, led by CCL Golden Glove winner Evan Bush to advance to the final against famed Liga MX side Club America. Canada has produced MLS’s past two CCL finalists in Montreal (2015) and Toronto (2018) as MLS clubs vie for an illustrious Concacaf Champions League crown next year, and a potential spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

On Wednesday, Tsubasa Endoh put Toronto on the score sheet in the 70th minute with a close-range tally to tie the series in aggregate, 1-1, offsetting the Leg 1 goal from Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti on Sept. 18 that led to the Impact’s 1-0 win.

In the PK shootout, the Impact converted all three of their attempts, with Rudy Camacho netting the winner. Toronto’s Jozy Altidore and Jonathan Osorio both hit the woodwork in the shootout, and Impact goalkeeper Clement Diop saved Patrick Mullins’ attempt.