Montreal vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

Montreal welcome Austin to the Saputo Stadium on Saturday in MLS action, aiming for just their fifth win of the campaign. Having achieved an eighth-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season, the Canadian side have struggled big time this year.

In 27 games so far, the Impact have won a mere four times and collected just 20 points, the joint-lowest tally on the table along with DC United.

Since beating New England 3-1 on 26 July, Montreal have failed to win any of their next five games in all competitions, including a pair of 1-1 draws to Atlanta United and DC United in the league.

On the other hand, Austin are up in eighth position in the Western Conference standings with 35 points from 25 games, but like Montreal, they have drawn their last couple of games.

Following back-to-back wins over LA Galaxy and DC United, Los Verdes threw away a two-goal advantage against Houston Dynamo to draw 2-2, while making a second-half comeback against Dallas in a 1-1 stalemate.

But Austin have a few games in hand over their rivals, so winning this encounter could see them climb higher up the charts.

Montreal vs Austin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met only twice before, with Austin winning on both occasions: 1-0 in June 2022 and 1-0 again in March 2023.

Montreal and Austin have drawn their last two league matches.

The Impact have failed to win their last five games in all competitions. Los Verdes are unbeaten in their last six.

After failing to score in consecutive league outings, Austin have struck at least once in their next four. Montreal have scored exactly one goal in each of their last five matches in all competitions.

Montreal vs Austin Prediction

Los Verdes have a good record in the fixture and have seen a better campaign in the MLS this year than Montreal, who've won a meager four games in 27 fixtures so far. The visitors can smell blood in the water, and we're going for another win for Austin, making it a hat-trick of victories against their Canadian rivals.

Prediction: Montreal 0-1 Austin

Montreal vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

