Montreal vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Montreal will face Club Leon at the Saputo Stadium on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have struggled for results in Major League Soccer this season as they sit rock-bottom in the combined table with 18 points, and will hope a change of scenery this week spurs a change of fortune for the rest of the campaign.

Ad

They suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Orlando City in their tournament opener last season, finding themselves four goals down before the now-departed Josef Martinez pulled one back midway through the second half.

Club Leon have endured a slow start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, picking up where they left off in the Clausura playoffs in May. They suffered a 4-1 defeat to Cruz Azul in their most recent outing and could have no major complaints about the result after a flat performance on the road.

Ad

Trending

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors also suffered defeat in their Leagues Cup opener last season as they lost 2-1 to Portland Timbers and will be hoping for a positive start to things this time around.

Montreal vs Club Leon Head-to-Head and Prediction

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Montreal have had 10 meetings against Mexican opposition in competitive action. They have won three of those games, lost three and drawn the other four.

Leon are one-time winners of the Leagues Cup, lifting the regional title in 2021. Le CFM, meanwhile, have never made it past the round of 32 of the competition.

Montreal have the third-worst offensive and defensive records in MLS this term with 23 goals scored and 46 conceded.

Ad

Montreal vs Club Leon Prediction

Le CFM beat New England Revolution 3-1 in their last match to snap a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that on Tuesday. They have, however, won just one home game all season and could struggle here.

Los Panzas Verdes have lost all but one of their last seven competitive outings stretching back to last season. They have failed to perform on the road in recent months but should have enough to take this one to penalties.

Ad

Prediction: Montreal 1-1 Club Leon

Montreal vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More