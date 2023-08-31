Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

Montreal host Columbus Crew at the Saputo Stadium for a clash in the MLS on Saturday as they look to pick themselves up after their latest setback.

The Canadian outfit were beaten 2-0 by New York City on Wednesday, ending their three-match winning run.

Andres Jasson opened the scoring in the 29th minute for the hosts before Monsef Bakrar doubled their advantage soon after. Montreal could not recover from the deficit and lost for the 13th time this season.

With 35 points from 26 games, the Impact are down in eighth position in the Eastern Conference standings, three places behind Columbus Crew, who have accrued seven points more.

However, the Ohio outfit were beaten lately too, going down 2-0 to Houston Dynamo. Corey Baird and Ibrahim Aliyu each scored for the winners that day as the Crew lost for the first time in three games.

Overall, there's been an improvement in their form lately after they looked shaky in the first few weeks of their top-flight campaign. In fact, Columbus had lost six times from their opening 14 matches, but since then, have been beaten only twice in the next 12.

Montreal vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Montreal winning 12 times over Columbus Crew and losing just 10 times.

Having drawn their last encounter, Montreal and Columbus could play out consecutive draws for the first time.

Montreal's last two home games against Columbus Crew have ended in draws.

Columbus Crew last won away to Montreal in May 2017.

Columbus Crew have lost only twice in their last 12 MLS games.

Montreal have lost four of their last seven games, but just one of their last four, although it came in their most recent outing: a 2-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.

Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Montreal and Columbus Crew are both coming off the back of defeats, but the Crew have seen better form overall in recent weeks. The Impact will give them a tough run for their money on home turf, but the visitors should be able to narrowly prevail.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Columbus Crew

Montreal vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes