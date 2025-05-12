Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Montreal will host Columbus Crew at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their season and find themselves rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference with six points from 12 matches.

However, they picked up their first league win of the campaign on Saturday, beating New York City 1-0 on the road via a second-half strike from Prince-Osei Owusu and will hope that can serve as a springboard to kickstart their season.

Columbus Crew, meanwhile, have performed brightly this season as they begin an early push for the league title. They played out a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat on the road before Sean Zawadzki netted a late leveler for the Crew.

The visitors sit second in the East, level on points with leaders Cincinnati and will be keen to pick up maximum points when they return to the road this week.

Montreal vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Montreal and Columbus. The home side have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times, with their other six contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Le CFM are the lowest-scoring side in Major League Soccer this season with a goal tally of six after 12 games.

The Crew are one of just two teams in the American top flight this term yet to lose on the road.

Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Montreal's latest result ended a 12-game winless run in league action and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Columbus have won two of their last three matches and have lost just one of their last 11. They have been solid on the road this season and should win this one.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Columbus Crew

Montreal vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More