Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Montreal will host Columbus Crew at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their season and find themselves rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference with six points from 12 matches.
However, they picked up their first league win of the campaign on Saturday, beating New York City 1-0 on the road via a second-half strike from Prince-Osei Owusu and will hope that can serve as a springboard to kickstart their season.
Columbus Crew, meanwhile, have performed brightly this season as they begin an early push for the league title. They played out a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat on the road before Sean Zawadzki netted a late leveler for the Crew.
The visitors sit second in the East, level on points with leaders Cincinnati and will be keen to pick up maximum points when they return to the road this week.
Montreal vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 32 meetings between Montreal and Columbus. The home side have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times, with their other six contests ending in draws.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.
- The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.
- Le CFM are the lowest-scoring side in Major League Soccer this season with a goal tally of six after 12 games.
- The Crew are one of just two teams in the American top flight this term yet to lose on the road.
Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction
Montreal's latest result ended a 12-game winless run in league action and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.
Columbus have won two of their last three matches and have lost just one of their last 11. They have been solid on the road this season and should win this one.
Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Columbus Crew
Montreal vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)