Montreal vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2023 

CF Montreal and D.C. United will battle for three points in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at New England Revolution last weekend. Four players got on the scoresheet, with Giacomo Vrioni stepping off the bench to complete the rout in the 86th minute.

DC, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew at home. Lucas Zelarayan opened the scoring from the spot in the 39th minute, while Christian Ramirez doubled his side's lead two minutes into the second half.

The defeat left the capital side in 13th spot in the Eastern Conference, having garnered five points from seven games. Montreal, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with three points.

Montreal vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides, with Montreal leading 10-8.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw the hosts win 1-0 at home.

Montreal have managed just one win all season, losing the five other games.

DC are on a six-game winless streak in the league and are without a win since the opening day of the season..

Montreal have not scored in five of their six league games.

Six of the last seven games hosted by Montreal, including the last five, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals.

Montreal vs D.C. United Prediction

Montreal and DC have been among the league's biggest strugglers, with Montreal losing five of their six league games, while DC are without a win since the opening day.

Confidence will be running low in both camps, but each team will fancy their chances of securing maximum points. There's still a lot of time to go in the season, and a win here will prove to be a huge boost.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Montreal 1-1 D.C.

Montreal vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes