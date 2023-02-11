Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Montreal will slug it out against Houston Dynamo at Stadium TBC in a friendly on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts will play their first preseason game since October when the 2022 MLS season came to a close. Montreal had a thrilling campaign last term, finishing second in the Eastern Conference and third overall and also reaching the conference semifinals in the playoffs.

L'Impact have three friendlies lined up ahead of the new season, which starts on February 26. Following their clash with Houston, they will take on Inter Miami on February 16 and Tampa Bay Rowdies three days later.

Houston, meanwhile, have played two of their five friendlies scheduled in their preseason. They beat Tlaxcala 2-0 and played out a goalless draw against Pumas UNAM. They will face Columbus Crew and Dallas after this game as they gear up for the new season.

El Naranja failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, finishing 13th in the Western Conference and 25th overall. They won the MLS Cup in 2006 and 2007 but have struggled in the league since then. The arrival of five new players, including Hector Herrera from Atletico Madrid, is expected to strengthen the squad.

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won three times and lost twice in their last five clashes with Houston, including a 3-2 win in their last meeting.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded seven in their last five clashes with Houston.

Montreal’s best continental record so far is reaching the CONCACAF Champions League final in the 2014-15 season.

Houston's two previous wins - 2-0 and 2-1 - in the fixture came on the road.

Montreal have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Houston have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Montreal – L-W-W-W-W; Houston – D-W-L-W-L

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Romell Quioto was Montreal’s top scorer last season with 15 goals. He remains the player to watch out for in the upcoming games.

Sebastian Ferreira did not depart Houston despite reports of a potential move. He scored 13 times last season and is expected to lead them in the new campaign too. Based on their form last season, Montreal are expected to prevail.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Houston

Montreal vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Montreal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Houston Dynamo to score - Yes

